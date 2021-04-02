Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra cancels Assam poll campaign due to 'exposure to coronavirus'

By Online Desk

After exposure to coronavirus, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, one of the star campaigners for the UDF in Kerala, has announced that she is self-isolating on doctor's advice.

The Congress General Secretary has self-isolated after her husband Robert Vadra tested positive for COVID-19.

The congress leader had been campaigning in the South for the upcoming Assembly elections in Kerala and Tamil Nadu and was headed to Assam next.

Gandhi took to Twitter to announce her cancellation of her Assam tour. Priyanka's Tamil Nadu and Kerala visits will also be cancelled due to this development.

"Recently due to exposure to corona infection, I have to cancel my Assam tour. My report from yesterday has come negative but on the advice of doctors, I will be in isolation for the next few days. I apologize to all of you for this inconvenience. I pray for Congress victory," Priyanka wrote on Twitter.

हाल में कोरोना संक्रमण के संपर्क में आने के चलते मुझे अपना असम दौरा रद्द करना पड़ रहा है। मेरी कल की रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आई है मगर डॉक्टरों की सलाह पर मैं अगले कुछ दिनों तक आइसोलेशन में रहूँगी। इस असुविधा के लिए मैं आप सभी से क्षमाप्रार्थी हूँ। मैं कांग्रेस विजय की प्रार्थना करती हूँ pic.twitter.com/B1PlDyR8rc — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 2, 2021

Earlier, Kerala UDF leader K Muraleedharan was miffed because of the eleventh-hour cancellation of her roadshow in Nemom.

(With inputs from ANI)