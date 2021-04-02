STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra cancels Assam poll campaign due to 'exposure to coronavirus'

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has self-isolated after her husband Robert Vadra tested positive for COVID-19.

Published: 02nd April 2021 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (File Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (File Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Online Desk

After exposure to coronavirus, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, one of the star campaigners for the UDF in Kerala, has announced that she is self-isolating on doctor's advice.

The Congress General Secretary has self-isolated after her husband Robert Vadra tested positive for COVID-19. 

The congress leader had been campaigning in the South for the upcoming Assembly elections in Kerala and Tamil Nadu and was headed to Assam next.

Gandhi took to Twitter to announce her cancellation of her Assam tour. Priyanka's Tamil Nadu and Kerala visits will also be cancelled due to this development.

"Recently due to exposure to corona infection, I have to cancel my Assam tour. My report from yesterday has come negative but on the advice of doctors, I will be in isolation for the next few days. I apologize to all of you for this inconvenience. I pray for Congress victory," Priyanka wrote on Twitter. 

Earlier, Kerala UDF leader K Muraleedharan was miffed because of the eleventh-hour cancellation of her roadshow in Nemom.

(With inputs from ANI)

