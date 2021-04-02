STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Government's expert panel allows clinical trials for third dose of Covaxin

Further, Bharat Biotech was asked to present the details of the primary and secondary objectives and various assessments to be carried out in the subjects.

Published: 02nd April 2021 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The expert panel of India's drug regulator, DCGI, has permitted Bharat Biotech to give a third dose of Covaxin to a few volunteers in its clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine, sources said.

Bharat Biotech presented amendments to the subject expert committee of the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) in the approved Phase 2 clinical trial protocol for administration of booster dose six months after second dose.

"The firm presented amendments in the approved Phase 2 clinical trial protocol for administration of booster dose after six months after second dose. After detailed deliberation, the committee recommended that the firm should conduct the booster dose study only in 6 mcg cohort and also should follow up the subjects at least for six months after the third dose," the SEC said.

Further, Bharat Biotech was asked to present the details of the primary and secondary objectives and various assessments to be carried out in the subjects.

ALSO READ | Brazilian regulator denies Covaxin usage in country, Bharat Biotech says working towards resolving the issues

"Accordingly, firm (Bharat Biotech) should submit the revised clinical trial protocol for evaluation," the SEC said in the meeting that took place on March 23.

In the meeting, Bharat Biotech presented amendments in the approved Phase 3 clinical trial protocol for unblinding of subjects on placebo and addition of another cohort in Brazil which the SEC recommended.

"After detailed deliberation, the committee recommended that the firm may unblind the participants of age group of more than 45 years and offer to administer the vaccine free of cost as and when they become eligible for the vaccine in the national program," the SEC said.

Further, the SEC recommended that the firm should submit a detailed revised clinical trial protocol for inclusion of cohorts from Brazil along with the revised statistical calculation for assessing the efficacy of the vaccine.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharat Biotech Drugs Controller General of India Covaxin
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside a court in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Will lockdown return in Maharashtra? Uddhav to hold meeting with officials
(Representational Image)
At 47%, Hinduism biggest gainer in religious conversion in Kerala
A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccine coverage
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru man tests positive after taking China-made Sinopharm Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shops are closed in the city during the complete lockdown on weekend, imposed by the administration, amid coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID19: Pune slips into mini-lockdown with curfew from 6pm-6am
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Gallery
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
With Superstar Rajinikanth being conferred the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, here is a look at his equation with India's household names. (File photo| ANI)
And the Phalke Award goes to Thalaivar: The Superstar and his chemistry with bigwigs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp