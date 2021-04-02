STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Dalit youth held captive in UP, tortured by 4 men on suspicion of having affair with their kin

The accused have been arrested and the victim rushed to the district hospital where his condition was stated to be serious.

Published: 02nd April 2021 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

caste. caste violence. casteism. dalit

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

LAKHIMPUR KHERI: A 22-year-old Dalit man was allegedly held captive and tortured by four people, who also inserted an iron rod in his rectum, here on suspicion that he was having an affair with a girl of their family, police said on Friday.

The accused have been arrested and the victim rushed to the district hospital where his condition was stated to be serious, they said.

According to police, on Wednesday night the Dalit man was mercilessly beaten by the accused causing injuries in his private parts.

The victim's family members alleged that an iron rod was also inserted in his rectum, they said.

Tikonia SHO Gyan Prakash Tiwari said, "On the complaint by the victim's brother, an FIR under IPC section 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and  SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, has been lodged against four persons." They had suspected that the victim was having an affair with their kin, he said.

"All the four accused, Bramhadeen and his three sons Bharat, Gajraj and Raju, have been arrested," Tiwari said, adding a detailed probe into the matter is on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dalit violence UP UP crime
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside a court in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Will lockdown return in Maharashtra? Uddhav to hold meeting with officials
(Representational Image)
At 47%, Hinduism biggest gainer in religious conversion in Kerala
A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccine coverage
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru man tests positive after taking China-made Sinopharm Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shops are closed in the city during the complete lockdown on weekend, imposed by the administration, amid coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID19: Pune slips into mini-lockdown with curfew from 6pm-6am
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Gallery
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
With Superstar Rajinikanth being conferred the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, here is a look at his equation with India's household names. (File photo| ANI)
And the Phalke Award goes to Thalaivar: The Superstar and his chemistry with bigwigs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp