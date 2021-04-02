STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Kin of MP migrant labourers crushed by train get certificates after wait of 11 months 

Ten of the victims hailed from Shahdol district, out of which nine were from Antauli village in Jaisinagar tehsil. The remaining six were natives of MP’s Umaria and Katni districts.

Published: 02nd April 2021 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

A migrant rests on the train tracks in the community of Caborca in Sonora state, Mexico, on January 12, 2017. Hundreds of Central American and Mexican migrants attempt to cross the US border daily.(Photo | AFP)

The migrants were crushed to detah while walking back to their home states lasy year during the nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL:  The Maharashtra government has finally issued death certificates of 16 migrant labourers from Madhya Pradesh who were run over by a goods train during the nationwide Covid lockdown on May 8, 2020 in Aurangabad.

Ten of the victims hailed from Shahdol district, out of which nine were from Antauli village in Jaisinagar tehsil. The remaining six were natives of MP’s Umaria and Katni districts.

This newspaper had reported on March 22 how 16 families in MP’s Shahdol, Umaria and Katni districts were still to get the death  certificates of their kin even ten months after the tragedy.

Dilip Pandey,  Jaisinagar sub divisional magistrate,  told TNIE on Thursday that the certificates were issued on March 31.

“Shahdol collector Satyendra Singh has been pursuing the matter for months. Over the last 10 days, he again took up the matter with his counterpart in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district, after which the death certificates were finally issued on March 31,” he said.

The certificates were handed over to the families in Antauli village of Shahdol district by the CEO of Jaisinagar Janpad Panchayat on Thursday.

Importantly, the death certificates issued by the Satand gram panchayat of Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district mention about the death certificates having been registered on March 30, 2021 and issued a day later.

It’s still not clear why authorities took over 10 months to issue the death certificates, which they did on March 31last year in just 24 hours. 

All the 16 men worked in steel factories in Maharashtra’s  Jalna town and had lost their jobs amid the lock-down.

They had  decided to return home on foot on May 7, 2020 evening, after missing a Shramik Special train.

After walking for 40-odd km, the tired lot sat on the track between Karnad and Badnapur railway stations and eventually went into a deep sleep. At around 5.22 am, the train ran over them.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Migrant Labourer Death COVID Lockdown Shramik Special Train India Lockdown
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside a court in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Will lockdown return in Maharashtra? Uddhav to hold meeting with officials
(Representational Image)
At 47%, Hinduism biggest gainer in religious conversion in Kerala
A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccine coverage
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru man tests positive after taking China-made Sinopharm Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shops are closed in the city during the complete lockdown on weekend, imposed by the administration, amid coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID19: Pune slips into mini-lockdown with curfew from 6pm-6am
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Gallery
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
With Superstar Rajinikanth being conferred the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, here is a look at his equation with India's household names. (File photo| ANI)
And the Phalke Award goes to Thalaivar: The Superstar and his chemistry with bigwigs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp