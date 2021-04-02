STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Poush mela, Basantotsab suspended to stem COVID': Visva-Bharati defends its VC

The premier varsity, in its statement, also said that the VC was not at fault for temporarily suspending heritage festivals like Poush Mela and Basantotsab.

Published: 02nd April 2021 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Visva-Bharati University

Visva-Bharati University. (File Photo)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Days after Visva-Bharati Vice Chancellor (VC) Bidyut Chakraborty wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging alleged threat by TMC strongman Anubrata Mondal for "not opening the varsity campus", the institute on Thursday said certain decisions have been taken keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation.

The PM is the chancellor of the central university.

Mondal, the TMC's Birbhum district president, said at a public meeting on March 23 that "a mad person" has occupied the chair of the VC of Visva-Bharati who keeps all the gates of the varsity shut during the day, notwithstanding an order issued by the Calcutta High Court.

The premier varsity, in its statement, also said that the VC was not at fault for temporarily suspending heritage festivals like Poush Mela and Basantotsab.

The annual fair and Holi celebrations draw lakhs of tourists to Santiniketan every year, and the decision to cancel the festivities was taken to stem the spread of COVID- 19, it said, while acknowledging the fact that the move had an impact on the livelihood of thousands.

Debunking allegations that Visva-Bharati had been rocked by unrest in the recent weeks, the varsity said, "We have restored work culture on the campus, sped up administrative work and introduced high-speed internet, which has been a boon for both teachers and students during online academic sessions."

The statement further said that "some harsh decisions to curb corruption in the university has caused heartburn among many" and cited recovery of Rs 2.

53 crore from employees as an example of crackdown on "financial misappropriation".

Chakraborty had been in the eye of storm over a host of controversial decisions, including fencing of Poush Mela ground, suspension of a section of faculty on disciplinary grounds, cancellation of Poush mela and Basantotsab, and criticisism of some faculty, students and ashramites over their conduct in an open letter.

Responding to the statement, the left-leaning faculty association at the central varsity said the assertions made in the statement do not hold water as the VC had violated COVID- 19 protocols by arranging physical meetings during the lockdown last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bidyut Chakraborty Visva-Bharati PM Modi Anubrata Mondal
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside a court in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Will lockdown return in Maharashtra? Uddhav to hold meeting with officials
(Representational Image)
At 47%, Hinduism biggest gainer in religious conversion in Kerala
A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccine coverage
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru man tests positive after taking China-made Sinopharm Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shops are closed in the city during the complete lockdown on weekend, imposed by the administration, amid coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID19: Pune slips into mini-lockdown with curfew from 6pm-6am
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Gallery
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
With Superstar Rajinikanth being conferred the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, here is a look at his equation with India's household names. (File photo| ANI)
And the Phalke Award goes to Thalaivar: The Superstar and his chemistry with bigwigs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp