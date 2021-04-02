STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Schools for students up to Class 8 closed till April 11 in UP

Delhi schools have reopened for Classes 9th and 11th after almost a year.

Representational Image. (File | Praveen Negi/EPS)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday extended to April 11 the closure of all schools for students up to Class 8, amid a spike in coronavirus cases in the state, according to an official.

Earlier, the government had shut schools for students up to Class 8 till March 31.

Uttar Pradesh reported 2,600 new COVID-19 cases and nine fatalities on Thursday, pushing the state's infection tally to 6,19,783 and the death toll to 8,820, according to a health department bulletin.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued the fresh directions during a review meeting at his 5-Kalidas Marg residence here.

He has directed the closure of schools for students up to Class 8 till April 11, an official spokesperson said, adding that authorities have been ordered to ensure all COVID-19 protocols are followed for other classes.

During this period, teachers will continue to go to schools for administrative work while education activities will not be there, the chief minister said.

Adityanath asked officials to reactivate COVID-19 hospitals and give a report to him by evening in this regard.

He directed for special alertness in Lucknow, Kanpur, Meerut, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Ghaziabad and Agra.

Of the fresh cases on Thursday, the highest of 935 cases were reported from Lucknow followed by 242 from Allahabad, 198 from Varanasi and 103 from Kanpur Nagar, the bulletin had said.

Adityanath also asked officials to increase coverage of vaccination against COVID-19 in the state.

