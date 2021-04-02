STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Third terror attack within a week claims cop’s life in Srinagar

Blaming Lashkar-e-Toiba, the police claimed four militants launched the attack targeting BJP leader Mohammad Anwar Khan at Aaribagh, Nowgam in the outskirts of Srinagar.

Published: 02nd April 2021 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Police reach the site of attack at Srinagar’s Nowgam on Thursday | ZAHOOR PUNJABI

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  In the third attack within a week, militants on Thursday attacked the residence of a BJP leader in Nowgam area in outskirts of Srinagar, killing a policeman and snatching his service weapon. 

Blaming Lashkar-e-Toiba, the police claimed four militants launched the attack targeting BJP leader Mohammad Anwar Khan at Aaribagh, Nowgam in the outskirts of Srinagar. It was the second such attack on BJP activists in three days.

Anwar, who is district general secretary of Baramulla and in charge of Kupwara, was not present in the house at the time of attack. His family members, however, were present inside.

In the militant attack, policeman Rameez Raja sustained multiple bullet injuries and was rushed to SMHS hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Before fleeing from the spot, militants decamped with the service weapon of the policeman.

Top security officials and a contingent of police and CRPF reached the spot and launched a search operation in the area. The police took over CCTVs installed at Khan’s house to analyse the footage.

Inspector General, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said one of the four Lashkar militants wearing a burqa knocked the door.

“When the policeman opened the door, two militants fired at him indiscriminately and another militant came and snatched his service rifle.” 

Two militants were identified as Shahid Khurshid and Obaid Shafi, both hailing from Srinagar, the IG said.  Of the three attacks in the Kashmir Valley, two were in Srinagar.

On March 25, militants had attacked a CRPF vehicle at Lawaypora area in the outskirts of Srinagar, killing three paramilitary personnel and injuring another.

Four days on, militants attacked the municipal office in Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district and killed two BJP councillors and a policeman.  BJP general secretary (organisation) Ashok Kaul asked the government to increase the security of the party leaders in the Valley.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohammad Anwar Khan Lashkar-e-Toiba BJP
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside a court in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Will lockdown return in Maharashtra? Uddhav to hold meeting with officials
(Representational Image)
At 47%, Hinduism biggest gainer in religious conversion in Kerala
A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccine coverage
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru man tests positive after taking China-made Sinopharm Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shops are closed in the city during the complete lockdown on weekend, imposed by the administration, amid coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID19: Pune slips into mini-lockdown with curfew from 6pm-6am
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Gallery
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
With Superstar Rajinikanth being conferred the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, here is a look at his equation with India's household names. (File photo| ANI)
And the Phalke Award goes to Thalaivar: The Superstar and his chemistry with bigwigs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp