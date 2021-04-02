STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three arrested for role in harassment of nuns at Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi

Two nuns and two postulants were taken off an express train and detained for questioning by railway police in Jhansi on March 19 after complaint from local Bajrang Dal activists.

Published: 02nd April 2021

By PTI

JHANSI (UTTAR PRADESH): Three people have been arrested for breach of peace and misbehaviour in connection with the last month's alleged harassment of nuns here, police said.

Two nuns and two postulants were taken off an express train and detained for questioning by the railway police in Jhansi on March 19 after local Bajrang Dal activists complained that two women were allegedly being taken forcibly for religious conversion.

"On Thursday night, during patrolling on the station, GRP SHO Sunil Kumar Singh got information that two persons were arguing with policemen near the booking hall," Circle officer, Government Railway Police (GRP), Neem Khan Mansuri, said on Friday.

He said that they were threatening to launch an agitation, claiming that police did not act properly and let the nuns go. "No action had been taken against the two earlier in the case," Mansuri said. However, after this, he said that Anchal Arjaria and Purukes Amraya, both members of a Hindu outfit, were arrested for breach of peace and their role in misbehaviour with the nuns.

Later, Ajay Shankar Tiwari, on whose complaint the nuns were taken off the train for questioning, was also arrested. All three were produced before the court of city magistrate from where they were shifted to a jail for 14 days.

After the issue came to light last month, police had said there was no basis in the complaint by the Bajrang Dal activists and all four women took the next train to their destination in Odisha.

