Two arrested for role in last month's harassment of nuns in UP's Jhansi

Two nuns and two postulants were taken off an express train and detained for questioning by railway police in Jhansi on March 19 after complaint from local Bajrang Dal activists.

Published: 02nd April 2021 11:12 AM

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

JHANSI: Two people have been arrested for breach of peace and misbehavior in connection with last month's alleged harassment of nuns here, police said on Friday.

Two nuns and two postulants were taken off an express train and detained for questioning by railway police in Jhansi on March 19 after local Bajrang Dal activists complained that two women were allegedly being taken forcibly for religious conversion.

"On Thursday night, during patrolling on the station, SHO, GRP, Sunil Kumar Singh got information that two persons were arguing with policemen near booking hall," Circle officer, Government Railway Police (GRP), Neem Khan Mansuri said on Friday.

They were threatening to launch an agitation claiming that police did not act properly and let the nuns go, he said.

No action had been taken against these two earlier in the case, Mansuri stated.

However, after this, Anchal Arjaria and Purukes Amraya, both members of a Hindu outfit, were arrested for breach of peace and their role in misbehaving with the nuns, he added.

After the issue of the nuns being forced off the train came to light last month, the police had said there was no basis in the complaint by the Bajrang Dal activists and all four women later took the next train to their destination in Odisha.

