STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam polls 2021: EC transfers minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's cop brother from Goalpara district

The EC on Friday barred the senior Assam minister from campaigning for 48 hours for allegedly making threatening remarks against Bodoland People's Front Chief Hagrama Mohilary.

Published: 03rd April 2021 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2021 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: After barring Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma from campaigning in the assembly polls for 48 hours, the Election Commission has also transferred his brother and Goalpara Superintendent of Police Sushanta Biswa Sarma from the district.

An order issued by the Commission on Friday said that Sarma shall be transferred to some suitable post in the state headquarters and IPS officer Veera Venakata Rakesh Reddy shall be posted with immediate effect as the new Superintendent of Police of Goalpara district, which will go to polls in the third and last phase on April 6.

The order, signed by EC Under Secretary Love Kush Yadav, also stated that the compliance report shall be furnished to the Commission immediately. The EC on Friday barred the senior Assam minister from campaigning for 48 hours for allegedly making threatening remarks against Bodoland People's Front Chief Hagrama Mohilary.

The Commission barred him from holding any public meetings, processions, rallies, roadshows, interviews and utterances in media (electronic, print, social media) in connection with ongoing elections for 48 hours with immediate effect on April 2.

Campaigning for the third and final phase of the assembly elections ends on April 4 at 6 pm. Following the EC order, the minister tweeted, "I am asked by ECI to stop campaigning for the next 48 hours. Therefore, all my meetings scheduled for tomorrow stand cancelled."

The Congress had filed a complaint with the EC on March 30 alleging that Sarma had openly threatened the BPF chief, an alliance partner of the grand old party, violating the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct.

The minister replied on Friday to the show cause issued to him, which he released on his Twitter handle, but the Commission did not find his reply satisfactory.

AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, the prime target of the BJP's verbal attacks in the ongoing polls, reacted on Twitter, "Threatening, spreading hatred, bullying leaders, stealing EVMs...there is nothing that the BJP won't do."

He welcomed the ECI's decision in support of Mohilary who was "threatened with retribution through state agencies".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Himanta Biswa Sarma Sushanta Biswa Sarma 2021 Assam elections Assam Assembly polls Assam elections Assam police Election Commission
India Matters
A health worker in PPE kit collects a swab sample from a traveller at Anand Vihar ISBT during coronavirus screening. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Second Covid wave fast-n-furious, 10 states fighting infection explosion
A health worker collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 test at New Delhi railway station. (File photo| ANI)
8 states witness steep rise in Covid cases, account for 81% of single-day infections
A medic conducts COVID-19 testing of a tourist at Gateway of India as others wait for their turn. (Photo | PTI)
Half of Covid patients in Maharashtra under-40, only 18% elderly positive
Kamalathal receiving documents of the land transfer | Twitter
Industrialist Anand Mahindra all praise for TN’s Idly Paati, to build house for her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gyms closed, cinema halls at 50%: Karnataka announces stringent restrictions in COVID-19 fight
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
No lockdown without consulting Delhi public: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp