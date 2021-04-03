STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assam polls: Modi attacks junior Azmal for objectionable comments, says Mahajot has accepted defeat

The PM said the people would not tolerate those who insult Assam’s pride and identity and give them a befitting reply in the polls.

Published: 03rd April 2021 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2021 08:39 AM

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo| PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday slammed the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) over an objectionable comment made by its MLA Abdur Rahim had made.

Addressing a rally at Tamulpur, Modi said, “The election is underway. I heard some people made some announcements yesterday (Friday). They have accepted that they lost the polls. They have also given a description of the next government -- how it will look like and what attire it will wear”.

“It is shocking that they have come up with a blueprint to grab Assam five years from now. There cannot be a bigger insult to Assam and its culture than this,” he said without taking any name.
.
However, his statement, ostensibly, had reference to the objectionable remarks of Rahim, who is the son of AIUDF chief and MP, Maulana Badruddin Ajmal.

ALSO READ | Government working sincerely to implement Assam Accord, most problems resolved: PM Narendra Modi

Modi claimed the people of Assam had realised the “Mahajhoot” (grand lies) of the “Mahajot” (grand alliance). He said the people would not tolerate those who insult Assam’s pride and identity and give them a befitting reply in the polls.

Supporters during PM Narendra Modi’s rally in
Assam’s Baksa district on Saturday | pti

The Congress has formed a ten-party grand alliance of the Opposition to oust the ruling BJP from power. All throughout its poll campaign, the BJP is targeting the grand old party and the AIUDF. The BJP is telling voters that if the alliance grabs power, Ajmal will become the chief minister of Assam. He is seen by many as a sympathizer of illegal immigrants.

Meanwhile, midway through his speech, Modi had halted briefly to direct the doctors accompanying him to attend to a person in the crowd who fainted.

“Pausing in the middle of his speech at Tamulpur in Assam, PM @narendramodi promptly directed the team of PMO doctors to give immediate assistance to an old-aged person, Shri Hari Charan Das, in the rally who was apparently dehydrated. He has been attended to and is stable now,” the BJP tweeted.

The third and final phase Assam polls will be held on April 6.

