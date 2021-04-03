Chhattisgarh records highest-ever COVID spike with 5,818 new cases

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh witnessed a worrying resurgence on new Covid-19 cases on Saturday with 5818 people tested positive, the highest ever one-day spike in the state since the pandemic began.

The capital Raipur has recorded 2287 cases, which is the new peak of single-day of coronavirus infections.

In the wake of a major spike in new Covid-19 cases in Chhattisgarh, the state government issued an instruction for speedy Covid-19 vaccination and all centres have been asked to ensure accomplishing of 100 percent targets.

The total positive cases reported in the state so far are 3,63,796 and 4,283 deaths.

The collectors have been authorised by the state government to take a decision on lockdown after evaluating the situation in their respective districts.

An advisory has also been issued to them on taking swift decisions to counter the emerging challenge and declare the containment zones.