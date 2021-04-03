STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
EC should also bar PM Modi, Amit Shah from campaigning in Assam: Congress

Randeep Singh Surjewala on Saturday said the EC should also ban Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda from campaigning to ensure free and fair elections in the state.

Published: 03rd April 2021 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2021 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

PANCHKULA (Haryana): A day after Election Commission barred BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma from campaigning in the ongoing Assam assembly elections, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Saturday said the EC should also ban Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda from campaigning to ensure free and fair elections in the state.

"EC barring Himanta Biswa Sarma from campaigning for 48 hours proves that BJP has lost polls and is resorting to tactics to influence polls. But, they are not going to get successful in their conspiracy. We urge that though notices have been given to newspaper which ran the advertisements, it should also bar Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Sarbananda Sonowal and JP Nadda too who were shown in ads in Assam's newspapers, for free and fair polls," Surjewala told ANI.

The Congress leader also urged the EC to investigate the matter of "stolen EVMs that were found from the car of BJP candidate" in Assam. "The arrest orders of BJP workers should be issued. Only then a fair election can be ensured," he said.

READ HERE | Election Commission bars Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma from campaigning for 48 hours

Surjewala further exuded confidence that Congress is going to win the Assam assembly polls with a three-fourth majority but added that "till the time there is no legal action against Sarma and others BJP leaders, the fairness of election cannot be established".

The Election Commission on Friday barred Sarma from campaigning for ongoing Assam elections for 48 hours for his remark against Bodoland People's Front Chairperson Hagrama Mohilary.

Sarma, who had switched from the Congress ahead of the 2016 assembly elections, is contesting from Jalukbari.

The second phase that took place on Thursday saw a voter turnout of 74.76 per cent. Polling for the third and final phase will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. 

