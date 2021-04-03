Farmers protest at Noida border against ‘attack’ on Rakesh Tikait

By Express News Service

NOIDA: Traffic movement was disrupted between Noida and Delhi through a key route on Friday evening after a group of farmers started protesting on the road stretch. The members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) demonstrated against the attack on their leader Rakesh Tikait in Rajasthan earlier on Friday.

“The Chilla route between Noida and Delhi has been affected due to the demonstration. Commuters can use the DND (Delhi-Noida Direct) flyway or the Kalindi Kunj route for travelling,” a Noida Traffic Police official said.

Due to the sudden closure of the route, several vehicles piled up on the busy road stretch at the Uttar Pradesh-Delhi border around 8 pm. Stones were allegedly pelted at the convoy Tikait in Alwar district, damaging the rear windshield of his car.

Police have detained a student leader, who the Bhartiya Kisan Union claimed, belonged to ABVP, the student wing of the BJP, and accused the party of being behind the attack. Tikait, however, was not in his car when the stones were allegedly pelted, Bhiwadi Superintendent of Police Ram Murti Joshi said, adding no one was injured in the incident.

The incident took place when Tikait’s convoy reached Tatarpur chauraha on its way to his second rally venue, the SP said, adding the farmer leader addressed two rallies in the district on Friday. He said Kuldeep Rai, a student leader of Alwar-based Matsya University, along with his supporters showed black flags when the cavalcade was passing. “At this, some of the cars stopped and their occupants in the vehicles argued with them over the issue. Amid all this, the windshield of one car was damaged apparently in stone pelting,” the SP said.