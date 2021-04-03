STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Farmers protest at Noida border against ‘attack’ on Rakesh Tikait

Due to the sudden closure of the route, several vehicles piled up on the busy road stretch at the Uttar Pradesh-Delhi border around 8 pm.

Published: 03rd April 2021 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2021 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers block traffic at Ghazipur border after Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait's convoy was allegedly attacked in Rajasthan. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NOIDA: Traffic movement was disrupted between Noida and Delhi through a key route on Friday evening after a group of farmers started protesting on the road stretch. The members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) demonstrated against the attack on their leader Rakesh Tikait in Rajasthan earlier on Friday.

“The Chilla route between Noida and Delhi has been affected due to the demonstration. Commuters can use the DND (Delhi-Noida Direct) flyway or the Kalindi Kunj route for travelling,” a Noida Traffic Police official said.

Due to the sudden closure of the route, several vehicles piled up on the busy road stretch at the Uttar Pradesh-Delhi border around 8 pm. Stones were allegedly pelted at the convoy Tikait in Alwar district, damaging the rear windshield of his car.

Police have detained a student leader, who the Bhartiya Kisan Union claimed, belonged to ABVP, the student wing of the BJP, and accused the party of being behind the attack. Tikait, however, was not in his car when the stones were allegedly pelted, Bhiwadi Superintendent of Police Ram Murti Joshi said, adding no one was injured in the incident.

The incident took place when Tikait’s convoy reached Tatarpur chauraha on its way to his second rally venue, the SP said, adding the farmer leader addressed two rallies in the district on Friday. He said Kuldeep Rai, a student leader of Alwar-based Matsya University, along with his supporters showed black flags when the cavalcade was passing.  “At this, some of the cars stopped and their occupants in the vehicles argued with them over the issue. Amid all this, the windshield of one car was damaged apparently in stone pelting,” the SP said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharatiya Kisan Union farmers protest Delhi farmers protest Rakesh Tikait
India Matters
A health worker in PPE kit collects a swab sample from a traveller at Anand Vihar ISBT during coronavirus screening. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Second Covid wave fast-n-furious, 10 states fighting infection explosion
A health worker collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 test at New Delhi railway station. (File photo| ANI)
8 states witness steep rise in Covid cases, account for 81% of single-day infections
A medic conducts COVID-19 testing of a tourist at Gateway of India as others wait for their turn. (Photo | PTI)
Half of Covid patients in Maharashtra under-40, only 18% elderly positive
Kamalathal receiving documents of the land transfer | Twitter
Industrialist Anand Mahindra all praise for TN’s Idly Paati, to build house for her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gyms closed, cinema halls at 50%: Karnataka announces stringent restrictions in COVID-19 fight
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
No lockdown without consulting Delhi public: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp