FIR lodged against medico in Mukhtar Ansari’s ambulance row

LUCKNOW: The police in UP’s Barabanki on Friday registered an FIR against a gynaecologist, Alka Rai, in the case involving politician Mukhtar Ansari who was on Wednesday ferried in a bulletproof luxury ambulance to Mohali court from Ropar jail in Punjab for a hearing in an extortion case of 2019.

The case was lodged on the basis of a complaint by Barabanki ARTO Pankaj Singh. “The charges against her relate to dishonesty and impersonation,” said Yamuna Prasad, Barabanki SP. The ambulance used by Ansari in Punjab had a registration number based on fake documents submitted by Dr Rai.

Police said Ansari’s cohorts had bought the vehicle in the name of Shyam Sanjeevani Hospital from his MLA fund in 2013. They had it registered at the Barabanki RTO on documents provided by Dr Rai, but the address was wrong. The vehicle’s fitness had expired on January 31, 2017, but it was in use without renewal.