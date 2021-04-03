STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Hapur teen, allegedly abducted, raped, found dead outside Noida hospital

The Noida Police has launched a probe into the matter, while the Hapur Police is separately investigating the case based on a complaint from her family.

Published: 03rd April 2021 12:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2021 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NOIDA:  A 14-year-old girl was found dead in an ambulance outside a hospital in Noida where she was abandoned by two unidentified people, days after being allegedly abducted from Hapur district and gangraped, officials said on Friday.

The Noida Police has launched a probe into the matter, while the Hapur Police is separately investigating the case based on a complaint from her family, according to officials. The Class X girl had gone missing from Hapur on March 22 and two people had brought her to a private hospital in Noida on March 31 where they left her in an ambulance, a senior official said.

The duo then left the spot on the pretext of getting money from an ATM kiosk, the official added. However, they did not return after which the hospital staff alerted the local Sector 24 Police Station in Noida, the official said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Ranvijay Singh said upon examination, the girl was declared dead by the hospital doctors and the body was taken into police custody. CCTV footage from the hospital and nearby locations has been examined to identify the people who had brought the girl to the hospital and left her there, he said, adding further investigation was being carried out. With PTI inputs

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hapur Noida hospital Noida Rape Noida Murder Crime against minors Noida Police rape Minor rape
India Matters
A health worker in PPE kit collects a swab sample from a traveller at Anand Vihar ISBT during coronavirus screening. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Second Covid wave fast-n-furious, 10 states fighting infection explosion
A health worker collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 test at New Delhi railway station. (File photo| ANI)
8 states witness steep rise in Covid cases, account for 81% of single-day infections
A medic conducts COVID-19 testing of a tourist at Gateway of India as others wait for their turn. (Photo | PTI)
Half of Covid patients in Maharashtra under-40, only 18% elderly positive
Kamalathal receiving documents of the land transfer | Twitter
Industrialist Anand Mahindra all praise for TN’s Idly Paati, to build house for her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gyms closed, cinema halls at 50%: Karnataka announces stringent restrictions in COVID-19 fight
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
No lockdown without consulting Delhi public: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp