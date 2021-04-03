STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
It is Congress' history to spread communalism by collaborating with communal parties: Nadda at Assam

The BJP president on Saturday said the Congress, which itself is associated with communal parties, alleges that the BJP is communal.

Published: 03rd April 2021 01:05 PM

Nadda

BJP National President JP Nadda (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

GUWAHATI: Taking a swipe at the Congress for its alliances in various states, BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday said the Congress, which itself is associated with communal parties, alleges that the BJP is communal.

"In Kerala, they are fighting against Communist Party of India (Marxist), and in Bengal and Assam, they are with CPI(M), so what is their thought. If we talk of communalism, in Kerala they are with the Muslim League (Indian Union Muslim League), they are with Abbas (Siddiqui) in Bengal, and here in Assam with Badruddin (Ajmal). And they call us communal," said the BJP leader.

He said that it is Congress' history to "spread communalism" by "collaborating with communal parties", and added, "the people of Assam know this and they have taught them a lesson in two phases and they will also do so in the third as well."

When asked about Rahul Gandhi's statement calling Badruddin part of Assam's culture, Nadda said, "Rahul Gandhi's information is limited, he has lesser knowledge of Assam's culture. The day before yesterday, he (Gandhi) threw a gamcha, so is that the identity of Assam? Or Assam's identity is Shreemant Sankar Dev, Gopinath Bordoloi or Bhupendra Hazarika? They are the identity of Assam's culture and language."

Nadda also said that the people who practice politics of opportunism are in a "desperate situation" will take support of "such type of people" (Baddruddin).

Badruddin Ajmal is the chief of All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF). Congress has stitched a broad alliance in Assam that includes AIUDF, the Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, the Anchalik Gana Marcha (AGM), and the Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF).

