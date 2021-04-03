STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No deliberate or mala fide intention to disrupt poll process: EC's special observer on Assam EVM row

The observer said the incident appears to be an isolated one due to the total negligence and foolishness of the presiding officer and his team.

Published: 03rd April 2021 12:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2021 12:22 AM   |  A+A-

EVMs

EVMs (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission's (EC) special observer on Friday said there was no "deliberate or mala fide intention" to disrupt the poll process after a controversy erupted in Assam when a polling party carried an EVM after voting in a vehicle that belonged to the wife of a BJP candidate from a neighbouring seat.

The observer said the incident appears to be an isolated one "due to the total negligence and foolishness of the presiding officer and his team".

The commission ordered a repoll on Friday at a polling booth in Assam's Ratabari Assembly constituency after the controversy.

To prevent the polling team from being assaulted in Karimganj by a mob, which alleged that the electronic voting machine (EVM) was being taken for tampering, police had to use force.

In a statement earlier in the day, the EC said the presiding officer and three other officials were placed under suspension.

The special observer also recommended that action be taken against the armed escort officer for leaving behind the stranded polling party and not ensuring its safe arrival at the destination.

He said there does not seem to be any ground to change the RO (returning officer) as it appears to be an isolated incident "due to the total negligence and foolishness of the presiding officer and his team".

"There is otherwise no deliberate or mala fide intention in the incident aimed to disrupt the polling process," the special observer said.

To ensure credibility and fairness, it is appropriate to order a repoll in PS (polling station) number 149 - Indira MV School of LAC 1 Ratabari, the observer added.

"Consequent to commission's decision, Presiding Officer Sahab Uddin Talukdar, First Polling Officer Sourav Acharjee, Second Polling Officer Abdul Mumit Choudhary, Third Polling Officer Sahab Uddin Tapadar have already been placed under suspension since forenoon today," the poll panel said.

Thereafter, on the receipt of the special general observer's report, Armed Escort Officer Luhit Gohain, Sub-Inspector of Police (Armed Branch) of the 3rd Assam Police Battalion, Titabor, was also suspended, it added.

"Although the seals of the EVM were found intact, it has nevertheless been decided to do a re-poll at No.149 - Indira M V School of LAC 1 Ratabari (SC) as an added precaution," the poll panel said in the afternoon.

According to the details made public by the EC, the polling party of polling booth number 149 of the Ratabari constituency consisted of a presiding officer and three polling personnel.

They were accompanied by a police constable and a home guard.

After the completion of polling at 6 pm on Thursday, the polling party left in a vehicle provided by the election authorities and was escorted by an armed escort.

It was raining heavily and the vehicle developed a snag.

"Due to traffic congestion and the prevailing weather condition, the party became detached from its convoy," the EC statement said.

The polling party got off the vehicle and asked the sector officer over the phone to arrange for another one.

While the sector officer was arranging for a vehicle, the polling party decided to arrange one on its own to reach the Material Receipt Centre faster since it was in custody of polled EVMs.

The polling party stopped a passing vehicle and boarded it along with the EVM, comprising a ballot unit (BU), a control unit (CU) and a paper trail machine (VVPAT), and other things, without checking the ownership of the vehicle.

As reported by the polling party, the vehicle moved towards Karimganj and had to slow down due to traffic.

As the vehicle slowed down, it was surrounded by a mob of about 50 people that started pelting stones at the polling party.

The mob also abused them and did not allow the vehicle to pass.

When they asked the leader of the mob, he said the vehicle belongs to Krishnendu Paul, the BJP candidate from a neighbouring constituency (Patharkandi LAC-2), and alleged that "the EVM was being taken to be tampered with".

"It was only then that they realised that something was amiss and alerted the sector officer. However, a larger crowd had gathered by then and they were attacked and held hostage by a mob along with the EVM in the vehicle at 2145 hrs, alleging that the EVM was being taken to be tampered with," the statement said.

"In the meanwhile, the antecedents of the vehicle were ascertained and it was found to be registered in the name of Madhumita Paul, wife of contesting candidate, Patharkandi LAC (legislative assembly constituency) No 2, Krishnendu Paul," it added.

Police reached the spot along with the district election officer and used force to pull out the polling party.

Later, on examination, the seals of the polled EVM were found to be intact with no damage whatsoever.

"All the items have been deposited in the strong room," the statement said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam EVM Assam EVM Row Assam EVM Controversy Assam Polls Assam Polls 2021 Assam Elections Assam Elections 2021 Assam Assembly Polls Assam Assembly Polls 2021 Assam Assembly Elections Assam Assembly Elections 2021
India Matters
A health worker in PPE kit collects a swab sample from a traveller at Anand Vihar ISBT during coronavirus screening. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Second Covid wave fast-n-furious, 10 states fighting infection explosion
A health worker collects a swab sample of a man for the COVID-19 test at New Delhi railway station. (File photo| ANI)
8 states witness steep rise in Covid cases, account for 81% of single-day infections
A medic conducts COVID-19 testing of a tourist at Gateway of India as others wait for their turn. (Photo | PTI)
Half of Covid patients in Maharashtra under-40, only 18% elderly positive
Kamalathal receiving documents of the land transfer | Twitter
Industrialist Anand Mahindra all praise for TN’s Idly Paati, to build house for her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gyms closed, cinema halls at 50%: Karnataka announces stringent restrictions in COVID-19 fight
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
No lockdown without consulting Delhi public: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp