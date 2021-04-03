Pune's district information officer Rajendra Sarag dies due to COVID-19 complications

By PTI

PUNE: Pune's District Information Officer (DIO) Rajendra Sarag succumbed to the coronavirus infection at the Sassoon General Hospital here on Saturday morning, a senior official said. The official said that Sarag (54) had tested positive for COVID-19 recently and was admitted to the hospital, where he breathed his last.

Sarag, a Maharashtra government official, had served at information offices in different districts of the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said, "We deeply mourn the death of Rajendra Sarag due to COVID-19. Over the last few days, doctors and paramedical team of Sasson Hospital tried their best to save his life. It is painful as we have lost such an officer," he said.