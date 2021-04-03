Schools, colleges to remain closed till April 11 in Bihar amid rising COVID cases

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: All schools, colleges, and coaching institutions will remain closed from April 5 to 11 in Bihar amid surging coronavirus cases.

However, school and college examinations that were to be held within this period, can be conducted with compliance to covid-19 safety norms and protocol.

The decision was taken on Saturday evening by the crisis management group of the state government after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar consulted officials at a high-level meeting to consider the possible closure of schools and colleges.

Chief secretary Arun Kumar Singh and director general of police SK Singhal have jointly issued an order to officials to ensure maximum deployment of police officers at public places including bus stands, near railway stations, markets, and other places to monitor crowding.

No gatherings will be allowed in public places barring cremation or other rituals, allowing for a maximum of 50 people at funerals and 250 people for wedding functions.

In government offices, entry of the general public will remain barred and only 50 percent of total sitting capacity in public transport will be allowed between April 5 to 15.

On Saturday, 836 new positive cases of coronavirus were reported in Bihar, taking the total number of active infections to 2,942.