World Bank, AIIB approve loan for USD 300 million canal-based drinking water projects in Punjab

The World Bank and AIIB have approved loan for USD 300 million canal-based drinking water projects in Punjab.

Published: 03rd April 2021 12:09 AM

World Bank Building

World Bank Building (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The World Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) have approved loan for USD 300 million (about Rs 2,190 crore) canal-based drinking water projects in Punjab.

The project is aimed at ensuring quality drinking water and minimise water losses for Amritsar and Ludhiana, according to a Punjab government statement.

The entire project will be co-financed by IBRD (World Bank) - USD 105 million, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank - USD 105 million and the Punjab government - USD 90 million, according to an official spokesperson.

In the Amritsar project, the source of surface water supply is Upper Bari Doab Canal and a 440 MLD (million litres per day) water treatment plant will be constructed in village Vallah, Amritsar for treating the surface water, the spokesperson added.

After treatment, the clear water will be pumped to the over head service reservoirs (OHSR), which would further serve the city residents to maintain a continuous water supply.

The infrastructure has been designed to meet the water demand for 30 years.

It would benefit the residents of Amritsar with an estimated population of 14.51 lakh in 2025 and 22.11 lakh in 2055.

Likewise, the source of water supply in the Ludhiana project is Sirhind Canal and a 580 MLD water treatment plant will be constructed for treating the surface water.

After treatment, the clear water will be pumped into the OHSR, which would further cater to the city residents to maintain a continuous water supply.

It would benefit the residents of Ludhiana with an estimated population of 20.76 lakh in 2025 and 29.35 lakh in 2055.

