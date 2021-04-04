80 including 62 COVID-19 patients rescued as blaze engulfs two floors of Ujjain hospital

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: As many as 80 patients, including 62 COVID-19 patients, trapped in a major fire at a private hospital in the Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh, were rescued by the fire and rescue brigade and police personnel on Sunday.

Four of these patients (all of them critical COVID-19 patients under treatment on oxygen support) either sustained burn injuries or worsened their health condition on inhaling smoke emanating from the fire. They were shifted to the Guru Nanak Hospital nearby.

“While two of them are stated to be out of danger, two others, both elderly women aged between 75 and 85 years, were rushed to Indore after their condition started worsening further,” Ujjain district chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr Mahavir Khandelwal told The New Indian Express.

“The fire was triggered due to an electric short circuit at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Patidar Hospital’s first floor,” he added.

The Ujjain additional SP (ASP) Amrendra Singh said the fire happened at around 12 noon and spread to the second floor also.

“Within 15-20 minutes, all 80 patients at the hospital, including 62 COVID-19 patients were rescued alive out of the hospital by the fire brigade and police personnel,” Singh said.

Visuals of the incident showed cops and fire-fighters breaking the windows and doors of the hospital on the first and second floors to rescue the trapped patients.

All the 80 patients were shifted to adjoining Guru Nanak Hospital and other hospitals of Ujjain subsequently. According to Singh, a joint team of police, fire services and the municipal corporation has been constituted to probe the incident.