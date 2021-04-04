STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bhopal family attacks police team for trying to shut shop during lockdown, nine arrested

The alleged attack happened on a three-member team headed by a sub-inspector at the Al-Madina tea stall in Qazi Camp area at around 11 pm.

Published: 04th April 2021 10:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2021 10:30 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Nine men, most of them belonging to a family owning a tea shop have been arrested for allegedly attacking a police team on Saturday late night in Old Bhopal’s Qazi Camp area. The alleged attack happened on a three-member team headed by a sub-inspector at the Al-Madina tea stall in Qazi Camp area at around 11 pm.

In view of the rising COVID-19 cases, there is a complete Sunday lockdown every week – starting from 9 pm on Saturday to 6 am on Monday. The police team from the Hanumanganj police station had gone to the area to ensure the pursuance of the Sunday lockdown (which came into effect from 9 pm), but saw the tea shop opened.

“When our team entered the shop to get it closed, those present in the shop, including owner Zaheer attacked them. They first threw scalding tea on the cops and then attacked them with glasses and other utensils. After attacking the police team, the tea shop owners and staff downed the shutters and went to their house that is connected to the shop,” Hanumanganj police station in-charge Mahendra Singh Thakur told The New Indian Express.

“When our injured cops were standing outside the shop after calling for additional force, the members of the family, owning the shop, including female members pelted stones on them from the terrace of the house,” he added.

As many as 16 persons, including women, have been booked for the attack, out of which nine (all of men) have been arrested, Thakur informed.

According to the Hanumanganj police station in-charge, the tea shop owner Zaheer is accused in four cases in the past and he along with his kin were involved in an attack on a police sub-inspector three years ago. They had attacked another SI three months back as well.

Meanwhile, the female members of family alleged that around 40 cops entered their shop and house, vandalized property and attacked family members, including a nine-year-old girl and an elderly woman. The police denied the allegation, saying that injuries sustained by women were the result of stampede-like situations in the shop.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul unsurprisingly burns himself in Harvard interaction
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

13 medicos in Bengaluru test positive for Covid, some even after vaccine jabs
 

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 near the landmark Gateway of India in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Night and weekend curfew in Maharashtra to cushion economy
Hit by poverty, couple gives away newborn twin daughters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes sample from a man for COVID-19 test, as coronavirus cases surge across the country. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Daily cases rise past 4000 in Delhi, ICU beds running out fast
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
With over one lakh new infections, COVID-19 cases reach record high in India
Gallery
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp