STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP workers held for attacking TMC supporters, looting valuables in Memari: Police

The incident happened when BJP supporters were campaigning in Naohati village in the district's Memari police station area on Saturday afternoon with their candidate Bhismadeb Bhattacharya.

Published: 04th April 2021 11:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2021 11:35 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

BURDWAN: Five BJP supporters were arrested in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district for allegedly vandalising a TMC office and attacking members of the ruling party, besides looting their houses, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened when BJP supporters were campaigning in Naohati village in the district's Memari police station area on Saturday afternoon with their candidate Bhismadeb Bhattacharya, police said.

Following an argument between TMC and BJP supporters, several houses were vandalised, gold and Rs 2 lakh in cash were allegedly looted from a house, two cars and four bikes were also smashed.

A TMC party office in the area was also targetted, police said.

However, the BJP alleged that their supporters were beaten up by TMC workers, and also questioned the "overactive" role of the police in the matter.

When presented at the court on Sunday, the chief judicial magistrate sent one of those arrested to two days in police custody and three others to judicial custody till April 9.

It directed the police to admit the fifth person to the Burdwan Medical College and Hospital as he suffered fits and sought daily reports about his condition.

Meanwhile, the BJP alleged that its Kalna candidate Biswajit Kundu was heckled and threatened by TMC "goons" when he was campaigning in Omarpur village in the Anukhan panchayat area on Sunday morning.

Kundu said he lodged a complaint about the incident to the Election Commission.

TMC candidate Debaprasad Bag rubbished the charges, saying he faced the ire of the villagers as he has not worked in the area even after being an MLA for ten years.

Kundu, a TMC MLA, joined the BJP ahead of the elections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal Purba Bardhaman TMC BJP
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul unsurprisingly burns himself in Harvard interaction
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

13 medicos in Bengaluru test positive for Covid, some even after vaccine jabs
 

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 near the landmark Gateway of India in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Night and weekend curfew in Maharashtra to cushion economy
Hit by poverty, couple gives away newborn twin daughters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes sample from a man for COVID-19 test, as coronavirus cases surge across the country. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Daily cases rise past 4000 in Delhi, ICU beds running out fast
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
With over one lakh new infections, COVID-19 cases reach record high in India
Gallery
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp