STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Direct payment to farmers: Sidhu slams Goyal; claims Centre wants to 'destroy' mandi system

Goyal had written a letter to the Punjab government asking it to implement a system for direct payment to farmers for crop procurement.

Published: 04th April 2021 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2021 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

Former Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu

Former Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday attacked Union Food Minister Piyush Goyal over his letter regarding the issue of direct payment to farmers and alleged that the central government wanted to destroy and disrupt the state's tried and tested mandi system.

Goyal had written a letter to the Punjab government asking it to implement a system for direct payment to farmers for crop procurement.

The state government was also asked to integrate land records available with the revenue department with the procurement portal.

Addressing the media in Patiala, the cricketer-turned-politician alleged that the motive of the letter was to disrupt the age-old, tried and tested, and successful mandi system that allows for the implementation of minimum support price (MSP) in the state.

It also intended to create a division between arhtiyas (commission agents) and farmers in the state, he claimed.

This letter is part of a larger conspiracy to stall the procurement of wheat crops in Punjab and destroy the state's agricultural economy, he alleged.

Sidhu said according to Goyal, the revenue department of the state government had all the information about the land records of the state's farmers.

But according to the data collected by the National Sample Survey for year 2012-13, it shows that more than 24 per cent of the land under cultivation in Punjab is under tenancy, he added.

These tenancy contracts are oral or unwritten in nature, he said, adding that the land under tenancy might have increased and not decreased over the years.

If the sale of wheat crop is allowed with ownership rights, then about 25 to 30 per cent farmers will not receive payment for sale of their crops, he claimed.

The former Punjab minister accused the centre of planning to destroy the state's successful Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee model and also questioned the timing of the letter.

The timing of this letter is further questionable as farmers prepare for cultivation of Rabi crop, he said.

He emphasised that the state and its people should come together and build an alternative economic model for Punjab's agricultural prosperity.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Navjot Singh Sidhu Piyush Goyal Farm Laws
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul unsurprisingly burns himself in Harvard interaction
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

13 medicos in Bengaluru test positive for Covid, some even after vaccine jabs
 

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 near the landmark Gateway of India in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Night and weekend curfew in Maharashtra to cushion economy
Hit by poverty, couple gives away newborn twin daughters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes sample from a man for COVID-19 test, as coronavirus cases surge across the country. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Daily cases rise past 4000 in Delhi, ICU beds running out fast
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
With over one lakh new infections, COVID-19 cases reach record high in India
Gallery
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp