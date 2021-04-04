STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mamata seen shaking injured leg in video sparks war of words between Trinamool, BJP

BJP spokesperson Pronoy Roy, who shared the 30-second clip on Facebook, said Banerjee should 'stop putting up a drama over her injuries' to garner public support.

Published: 04th April 2021 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2021 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Mamata Banerjee urged the people to be alert against 'any bid to incite communal riots' in Nandigram ahead of the polling on April 1.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A purported video clip where Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is seen sitting on a wheelchair and moving her plastered leg back and forth has gone viral on social media, giving her rivals an opportunity to claim that she was playing up her injuries to win sympathy.

The TMC, however, has condemned the "manner in which the party supremo has been insulted", and said the rival BJP should learn how to respect women.

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

BJP spokesperson Pronoy Roy, who shared the 30-second clip on Facebook, said Banerjee should "stop putting up a drama over her injuries" to garner public support in the midst of the assembly elections.

"This video grab which has surfaced on networking websites has not been filmed by anybody from the BJP. It was recorded by some TMC party workers. We want her to get back to normal life soon, we also pray for that. But she must stop putting up this drama by moving around in a wheelchair."

"If she was exercising her leg by shaking it then I suggest that she start walking as that will help her recuperate faster."

Taking a jibe at the chief minister, Rahul Sinha, a senior leader of the saffron party, said the TMC supremo's bandage will not buy her votes.

"The more she is losing confidence the bigger her bandage gets. People are not buying this. She must have forgotten which leg is injured, and shook the wrong foot. She has already lost the elections, the bandage won't be able to save her from imminent defeat," Sinha said.

Taking strong exception to the remarks made by BJP leaders, state minister Shashi Panja said the saffron camp, by raising suspicion over Banerjee's injuries, has not just insulted her but all the women of Bengal.

"We condemn the manner the BJP is insulting our beloved CM. They are not just insulting our CM, but also the other women of the state. We urge them to show proper respect to the women of this state," Panja said.

Echoing her, former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha, who joined the TMC recently, said if anybody was churning out lies, it was the BJP and not the TMC.

"Are they (BJP leaders) trying to say that a whole lot of people involved (in treating her) including eminent doctors are lying? It's only the BJP which is capable of speaking such lies. I've no doubt in my mind that they are the ones behind this (propaganda)," Sinha, who had served as the finance minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee cabinet, stated.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh also hit out at the BJP and said that the people of Bengal will give the BJP a befitting reply for its "dirty politics".

"If they (BJP leaders) are spending so much time staring at Didi's feet, they might as well fall on her feet. We condemn such politics that targets a woman who is holding campaigns sitting on a wheelchair, after being attacked. This shows that the BJP has lost its plot," Ghosh said.

Banerjee sustained injuries on her left leg, waist, shoulder and neck as she fell down after allegedly being pushed by miscreants in Nandigram on March 10.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Trinamool BJP Bengal Elections 2021 Bengal Polls 2021 Bengal Elections Bengal Polls
India Matters
A security personnel is shifted for treatment after he was injured in an encounter with Naxals in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. (Photo | PTI)
Chhattisgarh: Bodies of 17 jawans recovered at encounter site, toll rises to 22
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
Eight states account for over 80 per cent of new COVID-19 cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)

Delhi University college sacks Prof GN Saibaba for alleged Maoist links
 

Tribals of Swabhiman Anchal gather at Gorasetu demanding withdrawal of BSF personnel from the region. (File Photo| EPS)
TNIE Expressions | Tribals must be involved in forest management, say Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
India COVID: In second wave, spread of infection 2x faster than first wave; 10k to 90k in a month
80, including 62 COVID patients, rescued from burning hospital in MP's Ujjain
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp