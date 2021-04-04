Man chargesheeted for using dead brother's certificates to get government job

By PTI

JAMMU: A man, who secured government job about three decades ago allegedly by using his dead brother's qualification certificates, has been chargesheeted by the Crime Branch of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, according to an official statement issued on Sunday.

An inquiry also found that the accused has not even passed class 9 examination, the statement said.

The chargesheet against Shakti Bandhu alias "Kaka Ji", originally hailing from Achhan village of Pulwama and presently living at Poni Chack in Jammu, was filed in the court of Passenger Tax here for judicial determination, the statement issued by the Crime Branch Jammu said.

It said a case was registered against Bandhu last year following a written complaint from Joint Director, Regional Centre, Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development Department (IMPA) along with an inquiry report, alleging that the accused provided testimonials of his dead younger brother to secure a job in the institute.

The complaint stated that the accused was working in the IMPA for the last nearly 30 years in the name of Ashok Kumar and has not even passed ninth class.

Kumar, the brother of the accused, had drowned in 1977 when he was studying in BA 2nd year in Co-Education College Anantnag in south Kashmir.

Several years after his death, the accused got the job in the IMPA in connivance with some officials by providing certificates of his dead brother, the statement said.

It said the Crime Branch initiated criminal proceedings against the accused on the basis of the omissions and commissions made out during the inquiry, which prima facie constitute offences punishable under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Accordingly, a formal case was registered in Police Station Crime Branch, Jammu against the accused for in-depth investigation and as a follow up relevant record from the office of IMPA Jammu, J&K Board of School Education Srinagar, Government Higher secondary school Acchan, Government Boys primary school Acchan and Chowkidar Acchan were seized, the statement said.

It said the statements of prosecution witnesses were also recorded during the course of investigation which has established that Bandhu had used the qualification certificates of his deceased brother and managed a job in the IMPA.fake