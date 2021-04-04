STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Punjab reports 3,019 new COVID-19 cases, 51 deaths

With the fresh COVID-19 cases, the total number of cases in the state now stands at 2,51,460.

Published: 04th April 2021 11:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 12:16 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects nasal sample from a passenger for COVID-19 test

A health worker collects nasal sample from a passenger for COVID-19 test. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab reported 3,019 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Sunday.

As many as 2,19,063 have recovered from the virus in Punjab in the last 24 hours and 51 people succumbed to the virus.

Meanwhile, the state still has 25,314 active coronavirus cases.

With an aim to contain the spread of COVID in the state, Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan on Saturday ordered to vaccinate all persons above 45 years of age by end of April. 

