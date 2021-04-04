Renowned Gujarat poet Khalil Dhantejvi dead, PM Modi expresses grief

By PTI

VADODARA: Noted Gujarati poet and ghazal maestro Khalil Dhantejvi died in Vadodara on Sunday due to age related issues, those close to him said.

He was 82.

The poet, who was born Khalil Ismail, but adopted 'Dhantejvi' from the name of his village Dhantej in Vadodara, had written many poems, ghazals and was a much sought after personality at mushairas (poetic symposium).

He started off his career as a journalist.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

"I am pained at death of famous Gujarati poet, writer and ghazal exponent Khalil Dhantejvi. His contributions will always be remembered for making Gujarati ghazal interesting. Condolences to family members and his fans."