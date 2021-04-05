STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

ECI yet decide on deferring Mizoram assembly bypoll: Official

The by-election to the Serchhip constituency in the Christian-majority state was scheduled to be held on April 17, a Saturday, and votes will be counted on May 2 which is a Sunday.

Published: 05th April 2021 11:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 11:29 PM   |  A+A-

Election Commission of India

Election Commission of India (Photo |Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

AIZAWL: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is yet to decide on whether or not to defer the bypoll to the Serchhip assembly seat and counting of votes, as requested by Chief Minister Zoramthanga, churches and opposition parties since both the events fell on days important for Christians, an official said on Monday.

The by-election to the Serchhip constituency in the Christian-majority state was scheduled to be held on April 17, a Saturday, and votes will be counted on May 2 which is a Sunday.

Saturday is a sanctified day for certain Christian denominations in Mizoram especially the Seventh Day Adventist Church which follows the Sabbath, a day of religious observance and abstinence from work.

Sunday is also a holy day for Christians.

"The ECI is yet to give response to the appeal to defer dates of polling and counting," Mizoram Joint Chief Electoral Officer David Liansanglura Pachuau said.

The poll panel has recently communicated to the CEO seeking information on the number of voters belonging to the Seventh Day Adventist Church in the Serchhip constituency and in the entire state, and the data sought has been sent to the ECI, Pachuau told PTI.

The Seventh Day Adventist Church had earlier said that many voters who are members of it would not be able to exercise their franchise as they observe Sabbath on Saturdays.

Pachuau said that the number of voters belonging to the particular church in Serchhip assembly constituency is estimated to be about 248, which is 1.26 per cent of the total voters in that seat.

Their number in the entire state is 16,845, which is around 1.50 per cent of the voters of Mizoram.

The chief minister, church groups and opposition parties of Mizoram - the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and the BJP - have last month urged the ECI to defer the bypoll and counting of votes.

Pachuau said that six candidates are in the fray for the bypoll and arrangements for holding it are more or less complete.

The bypoll to the Serchhip seat was necessitated after the disqualification of incumbent MLA Lalduhoma in November 2020 under the anti-defection law.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aizawl Zoramthanga
India Matters
Delhi High Court (File Photo)
Salary fundamental right of employees: Delhi High Court
Justice N V Ramana
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana appointed as next chief justice of India
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar. (Photo| PTI)
IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID vaccination for all above 18 years
For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Missing CRPF jawan with us, claim Maoists; family pleads for his release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
First-time voters feel thrilled to be part of scripting fate of Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp