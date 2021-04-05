Help of RSS, Congress sought at Mahakumbh amid fears over COVID spike

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Amid fears of a spike in Covid cases during the Mahakumbh and rumours of shortage of police personnel to handle the crowd in Haridwar, the Inspector General of kumbh mela area has written to the Rashtriya Swayam Sewak Sangh and the Congress Sewa Dal requesting assistance in crowd management.

The letter to state chiefs of both outfits explained the challenges of managing crowd and traffic during the mela and requested help in the form of volunteers.

Sanjay Gunjyal, IG, Kumbh told this newspaper, “Help was sought keeping in mind the work of both groups when it comes to public welfare.”

Sumit Hridayesh, a member of the All India Congress Committee said, “Congress Sewa Dal has been always working for the people. Be it 2013 tragedy in the state or any other occasion, we have always put the people first. Sewa Dal will do as asked.”

In June last year, Uttarakhand forest department in an unprecedented move had issued directions to include RSS in various official programs, attracting flak from the opposition parties.