Indian Railways completes Arch closure of Chenab Bridge, world's highest railway bridge

The Chenab Bridge -- having a length of 1.315 km -- will be the highest railway bridge in the world being 359m above the river bed level and will be 35 meters higher than the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Published: 05th April 2021 05:27 PM

A view of an arch which is being placed at the under-construction iconic railway bridge over Chenab river, in Reasi district on Monday

A view of an arch which is being placed at the under-construction iconic railway bridge over Chenab river, in Reasi district on Monday. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways on Monday completed the Arch closure of the iconic Chenab Bridge, the world's highest railway bridge, which is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project (USBRL).

According to a statement issued by the ministry, the Arch closure was one of the most difficult parts of the bridge over Chenab and its completion is a major leap towards the completion of the 111 km-long winding stretch from Katra to Banihal.

It is arguably the biggest civil-engineering challenge faced by any railway project in India in recent history. The 5.6-meter last piece of metal was fitted at the highest point today and joined the two arms of the arch that currently stretch towards each other from both the banks of the river. This completed the shape of the arch that will then loom over the treacherous Chenab, flowing some 359 meters below, said the ministry in a statement.

