Jaya Bachchan comes from Uttar Pradesh, didn't see her when I was election in-charge there: JP Nadda

Jaya Bachchan, the actor-turned-politician will be in West Bengal from April 5 to April 8 to campaign for the TMC party candidates.

Published: 05th April 2021 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 06:40 PM   |  A+A-

BJP chief JP Nadda (L) and Samajwadi Party leader Jaya Bachchan

BJP chief JP Nadda (L) and Samajwadi Party leader Jaya Bachchan (File photo| PTI and ANI)

By ANI

TOLLYGUNGE: BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday took a jibe at Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Jaya Bachchan who flew to West Bengal to campaign for the Trinamool Congress in the Assembly elections.

Nadda said the Member of Parliament comes from Uttar Pradesh but he did not see Bachchan when he was the BJP's election in-charge in the state. "It is democracy and everyone has the right. She comes from Uttar Pradesh and I was election in-charge there. Then I did not get to see her. She is welcome here," he told ANI during his roadshow in Tollygunge.

Jaya Bachchan, the actor-turned-politician will be in West Bengal from April 5 to April 8 to campaign for the TMC party candidates. The BJP chief said that the people of West Bengal and Tollygunge are ready to give their one-sided decision (in favour of the BJP).

"People are ready to vote against appeasement, tolabaazi, tanashahi... In the third phase too, BJP will get a huge number of votes and BJP will form government in West Bengal," he added.

While campaigning for TMC candidate Arup Biswas from Tollygunge, Jaya Bachchan said: "My party leader Akhilesh Yadav has asked me to come here to give my support to TMC. I have the utmost love and respect for Mamata ji, a single woman fighting against all atrocities."

"Head broken, leg broken but they have not been able to break her heart, brain, and her determination to move ahead and make Bengal one of the best in the world. I believe, whatever Mamata Ji wants to do, she will do it," Jayasaid while addressing a press conference in Kolkata.

The development comes days after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter to opposition leaders including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav "for a united and effective struggle against the BJP's attacks on democracy and Constitution" and suggested that a meeting should be held after the Assembly polls to "deliberate the issues and chart out a plan of action".

Polling for the first two phases of the West Bengal elections were held on March 27 and April 1 respectively. The next phase of polling will take place on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

