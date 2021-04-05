STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra: Case against 1,011 people over religious gathering in Buldhana district

The incident took place on Friday when the people took out the annual 'Sandal yatra' to the shrine of Sailani Baba here, despite such gatherings not being allowed due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Published: 05th April 2021 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

covid test, COVID 19, coronavirus test

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BULDHANA: Police have registered a case against 1,011 people for allegedly violating COVID-19 prevention rules by attending a religious gathering in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, an official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Friday when the people took out the annual 'Sandal yatra' to the shrine of Sailani Baba here, despite such gatherings not being allowed due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, Sub-Divisional Officer of Police Ramesh Barkate said.

The Maharashtra government recently prohibited religious, social and political gatherings in the state.

However, more than 1,000 people took part in the event here on Friday evening, the official said.

The police reached the spot and repeatedly asked people to disperse and go back home, but they did not pay heed to the advice, the official said.

Buldhana tehsildar (revenue officer) Rupesh Khandare lodged a police complaint about this on Saturday.

A case was registered at the Raipur police station here against 1,011 people, including a priest, under IPC Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (whoever unlawfully or negligently does any act which can likely spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) and other provisions, the official said.

Before the outbreak of COVID-19, lakhs of people used to come to participate in the annual yatra here.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sandal yatra Sailani Baba Coronavirus COVID-19 Maharashtra Lockdown
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul unsurprisingly burns himself in Harvard interaction
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

13 medicos in Bengaluru test positive for Covid, some even after vaccine jabs
 

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 near the landmark Gateway of India in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Night and weekend curfew in Maharashtra to cushion economy
Hit by poverty, couple gives away newborn twin daughters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes sample from a man for COVID-19 test, as coronavirus cases surge across the country. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Daily cases rise past 4000 in Delhi, ICU beds running out fast
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
With over one lakh new infections, COVID-19 cases reach record high in India
Gallery
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp