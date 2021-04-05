STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Several top leaders in fray as Assam prepares to go to final leg of its assembly elections

This year, the main contest is between the alliances led by the BJP and Congress.

Published: 05th April 2021 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

Assam elections

Officials carry EVMs and other materials as they leave for polling stations from a distribution centre on the eve of the final phase of Assam Assembly elections, in Guwahati on Monday. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

GUWAHATI: With the hustings coming to a halt on Sunday, Assam is all prepared to go to the final leg of its three-phased elections for 126-seat Assembly on April 6.

This phase will decide the fate of 337 candidates across 40 constituencies of 12 districts in the state, including the senior minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Himanta Biswa Sarma in the Jalukbari constituency.

Apart from Sarma, BJP Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary from Dharampur, Education Minister Siddhartha Bhattacharya from Gauhati East, and BJP state chief Ranjeet Kumar Dass from Patacharkuchi are also in the fray in the final phase.

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) candidate Phanibhushan Choudhary from Bongaigaon, Bodoland People's Front's (BPF) Pramila Rani Brahma from Kokrajhar-East, Chandan Brahma from Sidli, and independent candidate and Lok Sabha MP Naba Hira Kumar Sarania from Barama will also be facing the test of their luck on Tuesday.

Sitting BJP MLAs Atul Bora and film director and producer Suman Haripriya are in the contest from Dispur and Hajo respectively.

The fate of sitting Congress MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed, former AGP MLA from Chaygaon Kamala Kalita, and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) working president Pabindra Deka, who is contesting from Pathacharkuchi, will also be decided in this phase.

Kokrajhar's Lok Sabha MP Naba Kumar Sarania, who is contending from Barama as an Independent candidate, will also see his fortunes meeting its fate.

This year, the main contest is between the alliances led by the BJP and Congress.

The BJP-led alliance includes the AGP and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL).

The Congress has stitched a broad alliance called the Mahajath, which includes Badruddin Ajmal's All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, the Anchalik Gana Marcha (AGM) and the Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF).

Jailed activist Akhil Gogoi's Raijor Dal has stitched an alliance with Assam Jatiya Parishad.

The BJP is banking on the performance of the Sarbanand Sonowal government in the state in the past five years, the initiatives of the central government, and the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

One of the major issues in the campaign run-up was Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) with the state BJP chief saying that the party will soon implement CAA. However, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi maintained that they will not let the CAA be implemented in the state.

As many as 320 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) coys have been deployed in the third phase in order to ensure a free and fair election.

Out of these 320 CAPF coys, 30 are reserved for strong room duty and other law and order duties.

These companies include the Central Armed Police Force (CRPF), State Armed Police (SAP) of other states, and Assam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam elections Assam elections 2021 Third phase of Assam polls Himanta Biswa Sarma
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul unsurprisingly burns himself in Harvard interaction
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

13 medicos in Bengaluru test positive for Covid, some even after vaccine jabs
 

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 near the landmark Gateway of India in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Night and weekend curfew in Maharashtra to cushion economy
Hit by poverty, couple gives away newborn twin daughters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes sample from a man for COVID-19 test, as coronavirus cases surge across the country. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Daily cases rise past 4000 in Delhi, ICU beds running out fast
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
With over one lakh new infections, COVID-19 cases reach record high in India
Gallery
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp