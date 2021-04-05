STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Steel melting shop impacted after fire breaks out in Rourkela Steel Plant

As per preliminary information, the fire broke out due to boiling in the slag pot. Though no one was injured in the incident, production has been affected, said the RSP.

Published: 05th April 2021 12:03 PM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A minor fire broke out in the control room of steel melting shop-2 of Steel Authority of India Limited, Rourkela Steel Plant around 3 am on Monday.

"No one was injured in the incident. The work is going on war footing to restore the normal operations at SMS-2," said a statement issued by RSP.

However, the fire accident damaged the cables.

The fire services personnel of RSP reached the spot immediately and doused the blaze.

CEO and other senior officers of the steel plant visited the spot and work is continuing to restore the cable and normalcy at the earliest.

Rourkela SP Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo said no injury has been reported due to the fire accident at RSP.

"Station House Officer (SHO) visited the accident site to collect further information," he added.

Meanwhile, a committee has been constituted to identify the exact cause of the fire accident.

