STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Three die, seven suffer injuries as factory roof collapses in Punjab

Of the injured, the condition of three were stated to be critical, officials said, adding efforts were on to find out where more people were trapped under the debris.

Published: 05th April 2021 04:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 04:46 PM   |  A+A-

Murder, Crime

Image for representational purpose. ( Express Illustration)

By PTI

LUDHIANA: Three people died and seven were injured when the roof of a factory collapsed at Baba Mukand Singh Nagar here on Monday, officials said.

Forty people, mostly labourers, were rescued from the site.

Of the injured, the condition of three were stated to be critical, officials said, adding efforts were on to find out where more people were trapped under the debris.

"The factory owner was lifting the lintel level without permission of the municipal corporation," Deputy Commissioner Varinder Sharma said.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force and civic body were undertaking the rescue operations.

One person was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

Another was found dead under the debris, while the third person succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, officials said.

A case has been registered against the factory owner and the contractor, Ludhiana Police Commissioner Rakesh Aggarwal said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab roof collapse Punjab factory roof collapse
India Matters
Delhi High Court (File Photo)
Salary fundamental right of employees: Delhi High Court
Justice N V Ramana
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana appointed as next chief justice of India
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar. (Photo| PTI)
IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID vaccination for all above 18 years
For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Missing CRPF jawan with us, claim Maoists; family pleads for his release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
First-time voters feel thrilled to be part of scripting fate of Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp