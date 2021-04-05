STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UP issues fresh guidelines for multi-storey apartments, directs strict surveillance in containment zones

As of now, the entire floor of the apartment will be sealed if one case is reported and over one case, the entire building will be sealed

Published: 05th April 2021

Image for representation

By ANI

GAUTAM BUDH NAGAR: Amid a continuous spike in COVID-19 cases in the state, the Uttar Pradesh administration on Sunday issued fresh guidelines for creating containment zones and directed officials for bringing them under tight surveillance.

Separate guidelines are being framed for multi-storey apartments. As of now, the entire floor of the apartment will be sealed if one case is reported and over one case, the entire building will be sealed.

"Surveillance to be intensified in containment zones. After one COVID case on a floor of the multistorey building, the entire floor would be declared a containment zone. If more than one floor comes under scrutiny, building to be turned containment zone," said Suhas LY, District magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar while speaking to ANI.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government also issued fresh guidelines for creating containment zones and directed officials for bringing them under tight surveillance.

In a letter to district officials, top police officers and chief medical officers, Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary RK Tiwari on Sunday instructed that if any COVID-19 patient is found in urban areas, the area will be declared as a Containment Zone.

"The area of 20 houses will be sealed if even one patient is found positive with the virus. If more than one case found, the area of 60 houses will be sealed. The movement of the people in the containment zone will be stopped and the condition will be the same for the 14 days," as per the letter. (ANI)

