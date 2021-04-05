STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Yogi Adityanath receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Nurse Rashmi Jeet Singh administered Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN to the chief minister at the hospital.

Published: 05th April 2021 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday received his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine here and he appealed to all those eligible to get inoculated.

"Today I have taken first dose of 'swadeshi' coronavirus vaccine at Lucknow's Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Civil Hospital. I appeal to all those eligible to take vaccine to make UP 'Corona Free'. Come, we all contribute in the fight against the coronavirus," the chief minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

Adityanath also posted a picture in which he is seen taking the jab.

Nurse Rashmi Jeet Singh administered Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN to the chief minister at the hospital.

Singh, who is the nursing officer at the health facility, told PTI that the "chief minister took all information regarding the vaccine and after taking the jab, waited for 30 minutes before leaving the hospital".

"The chief minister also appealed to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine," she said.

He also asked people to take all precaution as COVID-19 cases are rising again, Singh said.

The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 8,881 on Sunday with 31 more fatalities in the state while 4,164 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 6,30,059.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVAXIN Bharat Biotech Yogi Adityanath
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul unsurprisingly burns himself in Harvard interaction
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

13 medicos in Bengaluru test positive for Covid, some even after vaccine jabs
 

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 near the landmark Gateway of India in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Night and weekend curfew in Maharashtra to cushion economy
Hit by poverty, couple gives away newborn twin daughters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes sample from a man for COVID-19 test, as coronavirus cases surge across the country. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Daily cases rise past 4000 in Delhi, ICU beds running out fast
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
With over one lakh new infections, COVID-19 cases reach record high in India
Gallery
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp