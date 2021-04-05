Yogi Adityanath receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday received his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine here and he appealed to all those eligible to get inoculated.

"Today I have taken first dose of 'swadeshi' coronavirus vaccine at Lucknow's Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Civil Hospital. I appeal to all those eligible to take vaccine to make UP 'Corona Free'. Come, we all contribute in the fight against the coronavirus," the chief minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

Adityanath also posted a picture in which he is seen taking the jab.

Nurse Rashmi Jeet Singh administered Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN to the chief minister at the hospital.

Singh, who is the nursing officer at the health facility, told PTI that the "chief minister took all information regarding the vaccine and after taking the jab, waited for 30 minutes before leaving the hospital".

"The chief minister also appealed to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine," she said.

He also asked people to take all precaution as COVID-19 cases are rising again, Singh said.

The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 8,881 on Sunday with 31 more fatalities in the state while 4,164 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 6,30,059.