Arch of world’s highest railway bridge completed over river Chenab in J&K

Published: 06th April 2021 03:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

The arch was the most difficult part of the multi-crore bridge over river Chenab and is a major leap towards the completion of the 111-km long-winding stretch. (Photo| PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: The Indian Railways on Monday achieved a major milestone by completing the arch closure of the world’s highest railway bridge over river Chenab in J&K.

The 5.6-metre last piece of metal was fitted at the highest point and joined the two arms of the arch that currently stretch towards each other from both the banks. 

It completed the shape of the arch that will then loom over the treacherous river Chenab in Jammu, flowing some 359 metres below. The bridge is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project.

It is 35-metre higher than the Eiffel Tower in France and the bridge is expected to be completed by next year.

The overall weight of the arch is 10,619 MT, and the bridge is being constructed at the cost of `1,486 crore.

After completion of the Arch work, the engineers will now remove the stay cables, fill concrete in the arch rib, erect steel trestle and start viaduct and track laying work.

The officials said the laying of arch closure was the biggest civil-engineering challenge faced by any railway project in the country.

