CBI lodges preliminary inquiry to probe corruption allegations against Anil Deshmukh

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI registered a preliminary inquiry on Tuesday to probe corruption allegations against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, officials said.

A team of of the central probe agency landed in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon, collected all relevant documents and initiated the preliminary probe in compliance with a high court order.

"CBI has registered a PE in the respect of the Bombay High Court order dated April 5, 2021," CBI spokesperson RC Joshi said.

The high court had given 15 days to the CBI on Monday to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the allegations, officials said.