Chhattisgarh encounter: Seven-month pregnant wife of slain jawan hasn't informed about her husband's death

The villages of two CRPF jawans of the CoBRA battalion sunk into gloom and tears as the news of their martyrdom reached them on late Sunday evening.

Published: 06th April 2021 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Amit Shah, Bhupesh Baghel

Union minister Amit Shah and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel paying their tributes to slain jawans in Jagdalpur on Monday. (Photo | Express)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The villages of two CRPF jawans of the CoBRA battalion sunk into gloom and tears as the news of their martyrdom reached them on late Sunday evening.

The two jawans were among 23 CRPF personnel who were killed in a Maoist ambush in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Saturday. 

The bodies of the two jawans — Raj Kumar Yadav, 45, of Ranoapali village in Ayodhya and Dharamdev Kumar, 32, of Thekahan Bada Gaon in Shahabganj of Chandauli district of eastern UP, were likely to arrive anytime on Monday night.

Both Yadav and Kumar were deployed as constable and head constable in the CoBRA 210 unit of the CRPF. 

Raj Kumar is survived by his two sons and wife Gyanmati.

His mother Sumitra Devi is suffering from cancer.

His wife and mother only came to know about his death when the villagers gathered outside their house. Both fell unconscious as soon as they were informed.

A pall of gloom was also descended on the village of Dharamdev.

Anand Kumar, younger brother of Dharamdev who was inconsolable, told the media that Dharamdev’s wife Meena Devi was seven months pregnant.

“We have not been able to muster the courage to tell her about the tragedy,” he said.

