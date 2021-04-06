STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Coal scam: SC appoints two judges for pending cases

A three-judge bench headed by CJI SA Bobde passed the order while considering an application filed by the registrar general of Delhi High Court to relieve special judge Bharat Parashar.

Published: 06th April 2021 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday directed two special courts to try the cases related to the coal scam which are pending trial with the Patiala House sessions court in Delhi.

A three-judge bench headed by CJI SA Bobde passed the order while considering an application filed by the registrar general of Delhi High Court to relieve special judge Bharat Parashar currently hearing the coal scam cases.

Parashar was appointed at the Supreme Court orders in July 2014 as special judge to exclusively hear coal scam cases. He continued in this post for six years.

The bench designated two judges, Arun Bharadwaj and Sanjay Bansal, to hear the pending cases. It directed the appointment of the two judicial officers in the order of their seniority.

“We consider it appropriate to nominate Arun Bhardwaj and Sanjay Bansal as Presiding Judges of Special Court Nos. 1 and 2, respectively. They shall be appointed in the order of their seniority. Ordered accordingly,” the bench said in the order.

In 2014, the top court had set aside the 214 coal blocks allocated by the Centre between 1993 and 2010 on finding that the process was not transparent and unfair in parting with natural wealth of the country. 

Special public prosecutor RS Cheema had recommended to the apex court to assign two special courts instead of one considering 41 cases were pending trial. Cheema will act as the special public prosecutor.

Two years, deadline for disposal of cases

The bench took note of the submission of special public prosecutor RS Cheema that the law contemplates the disposal of such cases has to be ensured in two years which may be extended up to four times by a period of six months each.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coal Scam Supreme Court
India Matters
Delhi High Court (File Photo)
Salary fundamental right of employees: Delhi High Court
Justice N V Ramana
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana appointed as next chief justice of India
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar. (Photo| PTI)
IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID vaccination for all above 18 years
For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Missing CRPF jawan with us, claim Maoists; family pleads for his release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
First-time voters feel thrilled to be part of scripting fate of Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp