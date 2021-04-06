COVID-19: Jharkhand to shut schools from Wednesday; shops, restaurants to remain closed after 8 pm

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: With COVID-19 cases on the rise in Jharkhand, a decision has been taken to close the state's schools again from Wednesday. Off-line classes for 10 and 12 students, however, will continue with the prior consent of the parents.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 spreading faster than last time in India, next four weeks critical, says Centre

During a high-level meeting called by Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday, it has also been decided that shops and restaurants will remain closed after 8 pm with an exemption to take-away services.

In an official communiqué issued from Home Prison and Disaster Management Department, it was said the ongoing examinations will not be affected by the order and will continue as usual. “All schools shall be closed and education shall be provided online or by digital content. However offline classes for class 10th and 12th students who shall be taking the board examinations in the year 2021 are permitted. These offline classes shall not be mandatory and students shall attend only with the prior consent of their parents,” said the official communiqué.

ALSO READ: India records over 1.07 lakh new COVID-19 cases in single day for first time

All Departments and District Administrations have been directed to ensure compliance of the guidelines and directives with effect from 08.04.2021 till 30.04.2021, it said. According to the official release, all parks, gymnasiums and swimming pools shall be closed. It further said that no person without mask shall be permitted entry in any government office, religious place, place of worship, railway station, airport, bus, taxi, auto rickshaw or any other public place like shops etc.