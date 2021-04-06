STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Faith of citizens in police department at stake': Bombay HC on Param Bir vs Anil Deshmukh matter

It is said that none can see time, but many a time it makes us see many things hitherto before unseen. So true, said the apex court.

Published: 06th April 2021 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Former Mumbai Police chief Parambir Singh (L) and Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Former Mumbai Police chief Parambir Singh (L) and Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (File Photo| PTI and ANI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi & Kanu Sarda
Express News Service

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI: Stressing the fact that the very faith of citizens in the functioning of the police department is at stake, the Bombay High Court on Monday ordered that the serious nature of allegations made by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, who resigned on Monday, warrants a preliminary enquiry by the CBI.

“If there is any amount of truth in such allegations, certainly it has a direct effect on the citizens’ confidence in the police machinery in the state. Such allegations, therefore, cannot remain unattended and are required to be looked into in the manner known to law when, prima facie they indicate the commission of a cognizable offence,” a bench comprising Chief Justice Dipankar Dutta and Justice GS Kulkarni said while disposing of PILs.

“There is certainly a legitimate public expectation of a free, fair, honest and impartial inquiry and investigation into such allegations which have surfaced in the public domain. The necessity to have a probe into such allegations by an independent agency, would also certainly be a requirement of the rule of law,” the bench observed in its 52-page judgment.

Terming the allegations surrounding it a serious but strange, the bench said: “It is said that none can see time, but many a time it makes us see many things hitherto before unseen. So true. The proceedings of which we are seized lays bare incidents, allegations and approaches of a kind which, at least, the two of us have not experienced before. It is time that has made us realise that the realities of life would have to be examined to give shape to law, for, the law would cease to serve its purpose if justice cannot be administered. With such realisation in mind, we now proceed to complete the task at hand.”

High Court cites the Constitution

The court while citing the constitution said: “Rule of law, in terms of the Constitution, pervades over the entire field of administration and every organ of the State is regulated by it. What the Constitution envisages is a rule of law and not the rule of goons having political support.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bombay High Court Param Bir Singh Anil Deshmukh CBI
India Matters
Delhi High Court (File Photo)
Salary fundamental right of employees: Delhi High Court
Justice N V Ramana
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana appointed as next chief justice of India
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar. (Photo| PTI)
IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID vaccination for all above 18 years
For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Missing CRPF jawan with us, claim Maoists; family pleads for his release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
First-time voters feel thrilled to be part of scripting fate of Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp