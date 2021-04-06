STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India facing renewed challenges along its borders: Army Chief

He was delivering a lecture on 'Developments along the Western and Northern Borders and their Impact on the Future Road Map of the Indian Army' at Defence Services Staff College in Wellington.

Published: 06th April 2021 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

Chief of Army General MM Naravane at Defence Services Staff College in Wellington

Chief of Army General MM Naravane at Defence Services Staff College in Wellington. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India is facing renewed challenges along its borders and armed forces officers, who are under training, must remain abreast of all such developments, said Army Chief General M M Naravane on Tuesday.

He was delivering a lecture on 'Developments along the Western and Northern Borders and their Impact on the Future Road Map of the Indian Army' at Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) in Wellington, Tamil Nadu.

"He (Army Chief) emphasised that the nation is facing renewed challenges along its borders and exhorted the students on the need to remain abreast of all developments," said the Indian Army's statement.

General Naravane was on a two-day visit to the college.

The lecture was delivered to the faculty and officers attending the 76th staff course at the college.

DSSC Commandant Lt Gen M J S Kahlon gave an update to Naravane on the ongoing training activities and incorporation of new initiatives with specific reference to professional military training on "jointmanship" among the three services, the Army's statement said.

The Army chief was briefed on the changes being undertaken in the training curriculum and infrastructural development as a step towards enhancing the role of DSSC as a centre of excellence for professional military education, it noted.

  He complimented the college for maintaining a very high state of training in spite of COVID-19 pandemic constraints, the statement said.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Army Chief General M M Naravane Defence Services Staff College Wellington
India Matters
Delhi High Court (File Photo)
Salary fundamental right of employees: Delhi High Court
Justice N V Ramana
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana appointed as next chief justice of India
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar. (Photo| PTI)
IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID vaccination for all above 18 years
For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Missing CRPF jawan with us, claim Maoists; family pleads for his release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
First-time voters feel thrilled to be part of scripting fate of Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp