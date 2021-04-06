STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madhya Pradesh: 258 people without masks sent to temporary jail in Indore

Published: 06th April 2021 07:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 07:32 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By PTI

INDORE: In a bid to inculcate the pandemic appropriate behaviour among people, more than 250 citizens who were found roaming in public places without wearing masks here in Madhya Pradesh have been sent to a temporary jail in the last five days, an official said on Tuesday.

On the directives of the local administration, a community guesthouse in Snehlataganj area of Indore with the capacity to accommodate 300 people at a time, was designated as a temporary jail, Rakesh Kumar Bhangre, superintendent of the Central Jail told PTI.

"During the last five days, a total of 258 people from different areas of the city have been brought to this temporary jail under section 151 (Precautionary arrests made to prevent cognisable offences) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC). These people were roaming in public places without wearing masks," he said.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 spreading faster than last time in India, next four weeks critical, says Centre

Bhangre said these inmates at the temporary jail are usually released within three hours of admission.

Before adopting this measure, people found without wearing masks were asked to give a bond that they will follow all the COVID-19 guidelines.

Bhangre said 15 personnel have been deployed in the temporary jail and CCTV cameras are also installed.

Indore remains the most affected district by the pandemic in Madhya Pradesh.

A total of 805 new COVID-19 cases were found in Indore district in the last 24 hours, which is the highest spike in a day, officials said on Tuesday.

The district recorded total 74,029 cases so far including 977 fatalities, as per officials.

