STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

‘Only upright officers should head the force’: Julio Ribeiro on Param Bir fiasco

Ribeiro said the CBI should probe the role of the police officers as well in the case involving Anil Deshmukh.

Published: 06th April 2021 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Honesty and uprightness should be the criteria for anyone to be considered for appointment to the top post in the police department and not closeness to the political masters, former Mumbai police commissioner Julio Ribeiro (right) said.

“People should really have the pressure over such thing, then only upright officers will be promoted and the black sheep will be exposed,” he said.

Ribeiro said the CBI should probe the role of the police officers as well in the case involving Anil Deshmukh.

“Some police officers are not blameless. They are equally responsible for the mess in the system. Otherwise, the CBI only targets Deshmukh for political mileage. It should not happen else this probe will not have any value.” 

Meeran Borwankar, who retired as DG of BPRD and NCRB, said money is paid sometimes to police and politicians as well as both for getting posting of choice.

“Occasionally and mostly during crisis periods, appointments are made on merit or honest officers are given important posts as a ‘window dressing’ exercise. This system has been adopted by all political parties.” 

A sustained interest by citizens in administration and in the criminal justice system helps to remove the rot in the system, she said.

“I would like all of us to acknowledge that this kind of money collection is across departments and by all political parties. ... We must encourage and increase the critical mass of honest officers who can develop a strong voice instead of the forced silence they have resigned to as their fate today,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Julio Ribeiro Param Bir Singh CBI Mumbai Police
India Matters
Delhi High Court (File Photo)
Salary fundamental right of employees: Delhi High Court
Justice N V Ramana
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana appointed as next chief justice of India
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar. (Photo| PTI)
IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID vaccination for all above 18 years
For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Missing CRPF jawan with us, claim Maoists; family pleads for his release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
First-time voters feel thrilled to be part of scripting fate of Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp