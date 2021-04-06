Suspended Rajasthan constable sentenced to three years in jail for taking bribe

By PTI

KOTA: A suspended Rajasthan police constable was on Tuesday sentenced to three years in jail for taking a bribe of Rs 4,000 eleven years ago.

The Kota anti-corruption court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on suspended constable Lal Singh after convicting him in the case.

The constable was arrested in 2010 on a complaint of a Dhaturia village resident under Anta police station in Baran, Anti-Corruption Bureau's Assistant Prosecution Director Ashok Joshi said.

The constable had demanded the bribe from the complainant threatening him that unless he gives him the money, he would be implicated in a false case.