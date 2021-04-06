STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Tarun Bajaj appointed revenue secretary; Ajay Seth new DEA secretary

Bajaj, a 1988-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Haryana cadre, is currently secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs.

Published: 06th April 2021 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

Senior bureaucrat Tarun Bajaj

Senior bureaucrat Tarun Bajaj (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior bureaucrat Tarun Bajaj was appointed revenue secretary as part of a top-level bureaucratic reshuffle by the Centre on Tuesday.

Bajaj, a 1988-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Haryana cadre, is currently secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA).

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment as secretary, Department of Revenue, a Personnel Ministry order said.

Ajay Seth will be the new DEA secretary in place of Bajaj.

Seth, a 1987-batch IAS officer, is currently serving in his cadre state of Karnataka.

Gyanesh Kumar, additional secretary in the Department of Home, has been appointed as secretary in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs upon superannuation of R S Shukla on April 30, it said.

Ali Raza Rizvi, special secretary and financial adviser in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, will be secretary in the Department of Public Enterprises, the order said.

Indevar Pandey, a 1988-batch IAS officer of the West Bengal cadre, has been appointed secretary in the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances.

Pandey is currently special secretary in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.

Anjali Bhawra has been appointed secretary in the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

She is at present working as special secretary in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Jatindra Nath Swain will be secretary in the Department of Fisheries.

Swain, a 1988-batch IAS officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre, is managing director at the Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd.

Anil Kumar Jha special secretary in the Department of Revenue has been appointed as secretary in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tarun Bajaj bureaucratic reshuffle central government Indian Administrative Service Ajay Seth
India Matters
Delhi High Court (File Photo)
Salary fundamental right of employees: Delhi High Court
Justice N V Ramana
Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana appointed as next chief justice of India
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar. (Photo| PTI)
IMA urges PM Modi to open COVID vaccination for all above 18 years
For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Missing CRPF jawan with us, claim Maoists; family pleads for his release

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
First-time voters feel thrilled to be part of scripting fate of Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp