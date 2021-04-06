Tarun Bajaj appointed revenue secretary; Ajay Seth new DEA secretary

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior bureaucrat Tarun Bajaj was appointed revenue secretary as part of a top-level bureaucratic reshuffle by the Centre on Tuesday.

Bajaj, a 1988-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Haryana cadre, is currently secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA).

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment as secretary, Department of Revenue, a Personnel Ministry order said.

Ajay Seth will be the new DEA secretary in place of Bajaj.

Seth, a 1987-batch IAS officer, is currently serving in his cadre state of Karnataka.

Gyanesh Kumar, additional secretary in the Department of Home, has been appointed as secretary in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs upon superannuation of R S Shukla on April 30, it said.

Ali Raza Rizvi, special secretary and financial adviser in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, will be secretary in the Department of Public Enterprises, the order said.

Indevar Pandey, a 1988-batch IAS officer of the West Bengal cadre, has been appointed secretary in the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances.

Pandey is currently special secretary in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.

Anjali Bhawra has been appointed secretary in the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

She is at present working as special secretary in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Jatindra Nath Swain will be secretary in the Department of Fisheries.

Swain, a 1988-batch IAS officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre, is managing director at the Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd.

Anil Kumar Jha special secretary in the Department of Revenue has been appointed as secretary in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.